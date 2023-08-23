Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT at $26.50

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

