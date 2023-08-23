Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 9167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$133.18 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

