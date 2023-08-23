American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 469.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,636,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

