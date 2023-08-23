American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. Research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

