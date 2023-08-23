American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AFG opened at $112.85 on Monday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $109.99 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,468,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 101,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

