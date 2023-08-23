American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11,087.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,661,230. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

