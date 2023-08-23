Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 6,720 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,156,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,068,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

