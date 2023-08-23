Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
ASTL stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $749.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
