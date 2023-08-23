Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ASTL stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $749.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.