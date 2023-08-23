Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Shares Down 4.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 46,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 780% from the average session volume of 5,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Air New Zealand Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

