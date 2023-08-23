Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 82.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Get Agora alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agora by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 361,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Agora by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Agora by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 314,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.