Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

AMD traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263,996. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

