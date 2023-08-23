Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.11.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

