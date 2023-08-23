Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

