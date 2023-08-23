Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $7.03. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 387,386 shares.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.