Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $7.03. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 387,386 shares.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,884,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $7,987,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 62.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 803,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,611,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

