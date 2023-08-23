Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 18.2 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.