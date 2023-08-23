92,648 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,428,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,930,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 547,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440,512 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
