7,685 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

