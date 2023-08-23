7,188 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

