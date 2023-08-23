627 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $702.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

