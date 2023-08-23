59,787 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $978 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

