4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 171,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 446,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

