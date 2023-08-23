4,162 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

