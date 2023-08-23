1,563 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

