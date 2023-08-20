ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

