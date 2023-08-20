Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

WDAY opened at $224.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.