Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

