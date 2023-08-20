WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

WesBanco stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 384.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

