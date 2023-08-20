Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.