WAX (WAXP) Price Down 15.4% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $139.21 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,033,860,332 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,129,392 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,033,725,195.489223 with 3,340,994,256.558035 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0414598 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,648,031.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

