Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $182.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,414 shares of company stock worth $741,166. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.