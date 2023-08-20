Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

