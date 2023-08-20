Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $17,837.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,063.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00246329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00719394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00552954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00059549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117727 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,445,960 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

