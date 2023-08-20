Vance Wealth Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $432.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,376,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.34 and its 200 day moving average is $330.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

