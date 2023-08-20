Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. 5,999,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

