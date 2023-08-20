Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vale by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

