Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.26

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $21.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 22,921 shares changing hands.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 47,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

