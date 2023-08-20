Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,924,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

