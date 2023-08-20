Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.
Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
