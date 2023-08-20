Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 15.9 %

UUU stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

