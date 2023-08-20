United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

UFCS stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

