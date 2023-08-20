UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

