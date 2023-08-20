Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.64.

Twilio Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,448. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

