TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.72. TSR shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 2,976 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

