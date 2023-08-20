Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.40 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $5,824,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $9,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

