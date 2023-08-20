TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.6 %

TAC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransAlta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,741,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 327,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,288,000 after buying an additional 204,738 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 257.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

