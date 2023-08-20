Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

