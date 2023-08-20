Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

