Summit X LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

