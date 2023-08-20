StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $25.56 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $28.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.