StockNews.com Downgrades Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VSAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,407 shares of company stock valued at $216,400 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

