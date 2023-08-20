StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

